Harivansh likely to be renominated as RS Deputy Chairman, Opposition raises objection

The ruling NDA has reportedly pushed for the case of re-election of Harivansh as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha following the expiry of his term.

It is learnt that the Union minister and BJP leader J P Nadda, also the leader of the house in Rajya Sabha, has discussed about the re-election of Harivansh with leaders of various other parties, attempting to reach to a broader consensus.

However, several parties, including the Congress, TMC and Left parties, have raised objections to the keenness the ruling party is showing in holding elections for filling the post of eputy chairman of the Upper House, without showing concern for filling the post of Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha, which has been vacant since 2019.

While no official notification has been issued to fill the post of Deputy Chairman, sources said the election may happen during the current sitting of Parliament on April 16 or 17, when both houses meet for a special sitting to approve amendments to the women's reservation law.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the government wants to "bulldoze" the appointment of the Deputy Chairman in the Rajya Sabha.

"A govt that does not appoint a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha for seven years wants to bulldoze the appointment of a Deputy Chairman in the Rajya Sabha in less than four days," Ramesh said.