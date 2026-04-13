I am 'single-handedly' fighting for common people's welfare, says Mamata at poll rally in Birbhum

Addressing an election rally at Suri in Birbhum, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted that she is single-handedly fighting for the welfare of the public. She claimed that 19 States ruled by the NDA and the Centre have to come together to counter her.

She also said that the BJP won't be able to win the West Bengal elections using 'Delhi forces'. Banerjee also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is being conducted only to create an impact and influence young minds.

"The Trinamool Congress will secure over 226 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29," Mamata claimed.

"They (BJP) are distributing money. They have transferred everyone (bureaucrats and police) to other states so that nobody can catch them. Money, drugs, arms and voters are being smuggled into West Bengal. Voters are being brought in trains and buses from Bihar to cast their votes," she said.

The TMC chief took a swipe at Modi, asking whether he wanted to become the chief minister of West Bengal, in response to his remark that he was the candidate in all the seats.

Banerjee said Modi's statement that he was the candidate in all 294 assembly seats mirrored her own oft-repeated assertion during election campaigns since 2021.

The PM, while addressing a rally in Siliguri on Sunday, said he was the "BJP's candidate across all constituencies" in West Bengal.

"If Modiji says he is the candidate in 294 seats, then he should resign as prime minister and say he wants to be the chief minister of West Bengal. Let him seek votes for all the constituencies," she said.

"First, decide whether you want to be the prime minister of the country or the chief minister of West Bengal. You are an outsider here. Handle Delhi first, then think about West Bengal," she said.

Banerjee attacked Modi over employment promises, asking, "What happened to his earlier promise of providing two crore jobs? When we try to fill vacancies, cases are filed in courts to stall recruitment. Now they are talking about jobs. Do not try to mislead the people of West Bengal," she said.

The TMC supremo also criticised Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, alleging that it was being used to influence children.

Referring to comments made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had on Sunday said that bulldozers would roll in West Bengal, Banerjee hit back, asserting that her government does not believe in such an approach but in one based on love.

"We do not believe in a bulldozer policy. We believe in a policy of love," she said.

Banerjee also cautioned people against accepting money from the BJP, alleging that it could lead to legal troubles later.

"Do not take money from the BJP. Do not make that mistake. It is my duty to alert you. They will deposit black money into your accounts and later cases will be filed by the ED and the CBI," she alleged.

The TMC has fielded Ujjal Chattopadhyay in Suri constituency.

However, while campaigning for him during the day, Banerjee urged voters to consider her as the candidate instead.

"If you want a government under the leadership of the Trinamool Congress, then consider me the candidate in all 294 seats," she said.

The TMC chief also claimed that the names of 300 nuns of the Missionaries of Charity, and several saints of the Bharat Sevasram Samity, Ram Krishna Mission and Belur Math have been deleted following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Banerjee further attacked the BJP's "charge sheet" campaign and accused its leaders of corruption linked to coal and port operations, while warning the party against targeting the Trinamool Congress.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an election rally at Mayureshwar in Birbhum said that the people of West Bengal will bring about a 'double-engine' government for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

With inputs from PTI