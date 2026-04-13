Insider track: Bihar to take lead on women’s quota?

Briefcases have their budgets, too

CPWD has decided how much officers can spend on official briefcases, bags, and even ladies’ purses from public coffers. It sounds routine, but it has sparked a ripple of amusement. According to an official note, the Director General (D-G) can go up to 10,000 plus GST for an attaché case or bag. The lower ranks have more modest limits, ranging from 5,000 to 3,500. The ADG and DDG level officers are entitled to 8,000 and 6,500, respectively. The brands and retailers are left to the officers’ choices. But the bills must bear the shop or company’s valid name and address, and the shop or company must have a valid GST for reimbursement claims. The indulgence is permitted just once every three years, the note states.