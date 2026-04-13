SC declines to quash CBI FIR against Lalu Prasad Yadav in land-for-jobs case

NEW DELHI: In a mjor setback to the former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Supreme Court on Monday in its order refused to quash the CBI FIR in the land-for-jobs case against him.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice M M Sundresh and alsp comprising Justice N Kotiswar Singh, however, granted exemption to the 77-year-old former Bihar chief minister from appearance before the trial court during the proceedings in the case.

While refusing to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the land-for-jobs scam case, the apex court allowed Yadav to raise the issue of the applicability of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act in the case.

Earlier in July 18 last year, the top court in its order also had refused to stay the trial proceedings against him going on before a special court in Delhi in the case.

The land-for-jobs scam case came out to the fore, during his tenure as railways minister from 2004 to 2009.

On May 29, the Delhi High Court while dismissing Yadav's petition for stay of the trial in the land-for-jobs scam case, had said that there were no compelling reason to stay the proceedings.