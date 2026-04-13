SC seeks Centre, EC response on plea to implement finger, iris biometric system at polling stations

The Supreme Court of India on Monday issued notice to the Centre and the Election Commission of India on a plea seeking implementation of fingerprint and iris-based biometric identification at polling stations to curb duplicate voting.

A Bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, however made clear that the prayer sought in the plea can't be considered for the current state Assembly elections in some states.

"However, whether such a recourse deserves to be followed before the next parliamentary election and/or state assembly elections needs to be examined. Issue notice," the Bench said.

The court sought responses from the Centre, the poll panel and several States on the petition filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

"The injury to citizens is extremely large as bribery, undue influence, personation, duplicate voting and ghost voting still affects the purity and integrity of the electoral process," the plea submitted.

(With inputs from PTI)