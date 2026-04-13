Sonia Gandhi calls delimitation move ‘assault on Constitution’, questions timing of special session

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday said the Union government’s proposed legislative agenda for the special sitting of Parliament raises serious concerns over delimitation, which she termed “extremely dangerous” and “an assault on the Constitution itself”.

In an article published in The Hindu, Gandhi said that the central issue before Parliament is not women’s reservation but the implications of a delimitation exercise. She stressed that any increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha must be “politically, and not just arithmetically, equitable”.

She also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intent was to “delay and derail” the caste census.

Referring to the special session scheduled from April 16 to 18, Gandhi said the government was seeking to “bulldoze” legislation at a time when election campaigns in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are at their peak.

“There can be only one reason for the extraordinary hurry, which is to derive political advantage and place the Opposition on the defensive,” she said, adding that the Prime Minister is “being economical with the truth”.

Highlighting the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, she noted that it mandates one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies after the next Census and delimitation exercise.

“The Opposition had not asked for this condition,” she wrote, recalling that Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had demanded implementation from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Now, we are given to understand that Article 334-A will be amended to make women's reservation applicable from 2029 itself. Why did it take the Prime Minister 30 months to make his U-turn? And why can he not wait a few weeks to convene the special session?” she asked.