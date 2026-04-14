48 hours to session, no bill in sight: Derek O'Brien on women’s reservation and delimitation bills

NEW DELHI: Derek O'Brien, the Trinamool Congress leader in the Rajya Sabha, on Monday accused the Centre of “making a mockery of Parliament”, stating that lawmakers have yet to be provided with draft versions of the proposed legislations on women’s reservation and delimitation.

In a post on X, O’Brien targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying, “Narendra and Amit continue to mock Parliament. And how!”

He added that Parliament is scheduled to meet within the next 48 hours and “no one has even seen a copy of the proposed Constitutional Amendment”. O’Brien further remarked, “This is what dictatorship looks like.”