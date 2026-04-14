BJP seeks CBI probe into alleged JSSC paper leak; flags exam ‘mafia’ in Jharkhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday sought a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak in the Excise Constable examination conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

A nine-member BJP delegation met Santosh Gangwar at Lok Bhawan in Ranchi and submitted a memorandum outlining a seven-point charter of demands, raising concerns over alleged irregularities in both JSSC and Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exams.

According to the memorandum, the alleged leak took place during the Excise Constable exam held on April 12, 2026. The BJP claimed an “examination mafia” was operating from a building in Tamar, where candidates were allegedly trained to memorise answers.

The party alleged that over 150 people were arrested in connection with the case, with authorities seizing computers, laptops, printers, suspected question papers, and vehicles. It also claimed candidates’ mobile phones and admit cards were taken, with deals reportedly reaching up to Rs 15 lakh per candidate.

The BJP said the exam was conducted for 583 posts across 370 centres in eight districts, with over 1.48 lakh candidates appearing, and expressed concern that irregularities may have occurred at other centres as well.