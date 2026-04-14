China says no change in policy to improve relations with India; defends attempts to rename places in AP

Days after India slammed China's attempts to assign "fictitious names" to places in Arunachal Pradesh, Beijing on Tuesday defended its actions while also stressing that there is no change in its policy to improve relations with New Delhi.

India on Sunday categorically rejected China's efforts to assign "fictitious names" to Indian territory, asserting that such attempts to create "baseless narratives" cannot alter "undeniable reality" and could derail efforts to normalise bilateral ties.

New Delhi's sharp reaction came against the backdrop of Beijing establishing a third new administrative county in Aksai Chin, a region India maintains as its sovereign territory.

"India categorically rejects any mischievous attempts by the Chinese side to assign fictitious names to places which form part of the territory of India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Reacting to Jaiswal's remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here that Zangnan is China's territory, and China has never recognised the "so-called Arunachal Pradesh."