‘Implement without delay, OBC quota may invite legal hurdles’

Ahead of the special three-day sitting of Parliament from April 16 to consider amendments for implementing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Assemblies, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi tells TNIE that the time has come for greater representation of women in legislatures and that all stakeholders should come together with an open mind in the interest of women.

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What changes could the implementation of women’s quotas in legislatures bring?

As the world’s largest democracy, India must ensure equal participation of women, who make up nearly 50% of the population. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Act, 2023, marks a turning point after nearly 27 years of efforts since 1996, finally realised under PM Modi’s leadership. While women have gained representation at the grassroots through the 73rd and 74th Amendments, their presence in Parliament and state legislatures has remained limited. I feel that the Act’s implementation from 2029 will reshape our democracy.

While the Opposition supports women’s quotas, it has raised concerns about the lack of consultation with stakeholders. It also says that linking implementation to delimitation makes it a complex issue.

All parties must stand united, beyond politics, in support of women’s empowerment. There should be no hesitation in supporting women’s rightful representation. In 2023, during discussions in the Lok Sabha, there were detailed debates and every member was allowed to speak. So, it is inaccurate to say there was a lack of consultation or discussion.