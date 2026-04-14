‘Implement without delay, OBC quota may invite legal hurdles’

Ahead of the special three-day sitting of Parliament from April 16 to consider amendments for implementing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Assemblies, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi tells TNIE that the time has come for greater representation of women in legislatures and that all stakeholders should come together with an open mind in the interest of women.
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What changes could the implementation of women’s quotas in legislatures bring?
As the world’s largest democracy, India must ensure equal participation of women, who make up nearly 50% of the population. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Act, 2023, marks a turning point after nearly 27 years of efforts since 1996, finally realised under PM Modi’s leadership. While women have gained representation at the grassroots through the 73rd and 74th Amendments, their presence in Parliament and state legislatures has remained limited. I feel that the Act’s implementation from 2029 will reshape our democracy.
While the Opposition supports women’s quotas, it has raised concerns about the lack of consultation with stakeholders. It also says that linking implementation to delimitation makes it a complex issue.
All parties must stand united, beyond politics, in support of women’s empowerment. There should be no hesitation in supporting women’s rightful representation. In 2023, during discussions in the Lok Sabha, there were detailed debates and every member was allowed to speak. So, it is inaccurate to say there was a lack of consultation or discussion.
Delaying the implementation of this legislation is not justified. Women are clear on two things: first, that PM Modi has played a decisive role in ensuring the passage of this act, and second, that it is time to implement it without further delay. We can’t afford to push this beyond 2029, and it is a shared responsibility.
This is the collective voice of women, and any reluctance from political parties raises a key question: do they truly support women rising to their rightful place in governance? India’s 33% target is both reasonable and necessary. The opposition should back its timely implementation.
With talks focussing on advancing delimitation based on 2011 Census, the opposition says the act could have been implemented earlier if it weren’t tied to delimitation. Your comment.
This is a sensitive piece of legislation that must be handled with maturity. Certain processes must be followed. First, a Census must be conducted, and second, delimitation must occur. Without delimitation, it is not possible to determine which constituencies will be reserved for women. As the Census is a massive exercise, if we wait for a fresh Census and then carry out delimitation, it may not be possible to implement the reservation by 2029.
That is why the government seems to be exploring a practical path. One possible approach would be to use the 2011 Census as a basis and proceed with delimitation through an appropriate formula. This will allow clarity on reserved constituencies while avoiding unnecessary delays. The stakeholders must collaborate rather than raising objections.
The Bill faced hurdles in 1996 and 2010 over demands for an OBC quota. Even today, the issue remains unresolved...
The government is fully aware of the needs and aspirations of OBC communities and remains committed to their empowerment. However, introducing OBC reservation at this stage may create legal complications and further delays in implementation. We should avoid adding complexity for two reasons: limited time and the risk of legal challenges.