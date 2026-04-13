Women’s quota law key to egalitarian India, says PM Modi; pushes for consensus on amendment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as one of the most significant developments of the 21st century, asserting that it reflects India’s commitment to building an egalitarian society rooted in social justice.

Addressing a ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’, the Prime Minister said Parliament stands “close to creating new history that will realise visions of the past, fulfil resolutions of future”.

He emphasised that the women’s reservation law represents a national resolve towards ensuring that social justice becomes “a natural part of work culture” rather than merely a slogan.

Modi said the need to provide reservation for women in democratic structures had been felt for decades across the country.