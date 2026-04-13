Women’s quota law key to egalitarian India, says PM Modi; pushes for consensus on amendment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as one of the most significant developments of the 21st century, asserting that it reflects India’s commitment to building an egalitarian society rooted in social justice.
Addressing a ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’, the Prime Minister said Parliament stands “close to creating new history that will realise visions of the past, fulfil resolutions of future”.
He emphasised that the women’s reservation law represents a national resolve towards ensuring that social justice becomes “a natural part of work culture” rather than merely a slogan.
Modi said the need to provide reservation for women in democratic structures had been felt for decades across the country.
Referring to the passage of the legislation in 2023, he noted that when the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was introduced, it received unanimous support from all political parties. He added that the Opposition had particularly stressed the need to implement the law by 2029.
“It’s our effort and priority that this time amendment bill is passed through dialogue, cooperation and participation,” he said, underlining the government’s intent to build consensus.
The Prime Minister also pointed to the role of women in grassroots governance, calling Panchayati Raj institutions a “remarkable example of women's leadership”. He cited the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission as a key instance of women’s significant contributions at the panchayat level.
“Studies have shown that increased participation of women in decision-making leads to greater sensitivity, responsiveness within systems,” he said.
PM Modi said India’s “Nari Shakti” has made immense contributions across sectors and reiterated his outreach to women. “I am not here to preach or to awaken anyone; I am here simply to seek blessings of women of this country,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)