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Nitish Kumar recommends Cabinet dissolution ahead of resignation as Bihar CM

Kumar, the State’s longest-serving Chief Minister, informed his Cabinet colleagues of his decision during a meeting held earlier in the day, State Minister Ram Kripal Yadav told reporters.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Chief Minister Nitish KumarPhoto | Shekhar Yadav, EPS
TNIE online desk
Updated on
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Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday recommended the dissolution of his Cabinet ahead of meeting Governor Syed Ata Hasnain to submit his resignation, State Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said.

Kumar, the State’s longest-serving Chief Minister, informed his Cabinet colleagues of his decision during a meeting held earlier in the day,Yadav told reporters.

“It was a very emotional moment for all of us. The CM informed us about his decision for dissolution of the cabinet. He will submit his resignation as CM to the governor later in the day,” Yadav said.

The dissolution of the Council of Ministers is a constitutional formality that precedes the Chief Minister’s resignation.

Kumar is expected to meet the Governor before 3 pm to formally step down, paving the way for the formation of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the State, a party leader said.

The BJP, which is the single largest party in the 243-member Assembly with 89 legislators, is scheduled to elect its legislature party leader at a meeting at its office later in the day.

(With inputs from PTI)

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
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