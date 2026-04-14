SC Collegium recommends two lawyers as judges of Kerala HC

The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on April 14, recommended the appointment of two lawyers as judges of the Kerala High Court - Preeta Aravindan Krishnamma and Liz Mathew Anthraper.

Mathew is a graduate of National Law School of India University and practices at the Supreme Court of India. She previously worked as a junior to former Supreme Court judge Justice Indu Malhotra and former Attorney General K K Venugopal. In recognition of her work, she was designated a Senior Advocate in January 2024.

In 2008, Mathew cleared the Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record (AOR) examination and later established her independent practice. She also served as Standing Counsel for the State of Kerala from 2011 to 2016.

The recommendation will now be considered by the Centre, which is expected to deliberate on it within a week or two before sending its response to the Collegium.

The Collegium also approved the appointment of four Additional Judges as Permanent Judges of the Telangana High Court: Justice Yara Renuka, Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao, Justice E. Tirumala Devi, and Justice B.R. Madhusudhan Rao.