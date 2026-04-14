Sibal says women’s quota law tied to delimitation to benefit BJP in 2029, flags north bias

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday accused the Union government of planning a constitutional amendment linked to the women’s quota law with the "political objective" of shaping delimitation in a way that benefits the BJP ahead of the 2029 general election.

He urged opposition MPs to reject any such proposal outright.

Sibal also said that if the government was serious about implementing 33% reservation for women, it should introduce a bill to provide quotas within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats.

"The BJP does not do anything without a political objective. They would not bring a bill until it politically benefits them. The 106th Constitution Amendment Bill introduced 334-A which states that the women's reservation law would be implemented after 2026 following the Census and delimitation," Sibal said, adding that this was unanimously passed in Parliament.

"Now they have decided to amend that. They are not saying what change they want. They decided in 2023 that it would be done after Census and delimitation. Now they say that they want it changed," the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said.