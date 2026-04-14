UP govt hikes minimum wage rates after massive worker protests in Noida

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved revised minimum wages for workers across categories in the Noida-Ghaziabad industrial belt, following unrest and protests by factory workers demanding a pay hike. The interim revised rates will come into effect from April 1.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam said, "The wage increase has been done by the high-powered committee." She added, "The decision was approved by CM UP late last night.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, unskilled workers will now get Rs 13,690 per month, up from Rs 11,313, while semi-skilled workers will receive Rs 15,059 and skilled workers Rs 16,868, according to an official statement.

For other municipal corporation areas, the revised monthly wages have been fixed at Rs 13,006 for unskilled workers, Rs 14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 16,025 for skilled workers.

In the remaining districts, unskilled workers will get Rs 12,356 per month, semi-skilled workers Rs 13,591, and skilled workers Rs 15,224.

The decision comes in the wake of protests that turned violent in parts of Noida on Monday, particularly in Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas. Workers from multiple industrial units had been agitating over long-pending demands for salary revision.

According to officials, large groups of workers assembled across industrial clusters, raising slogans and staging demonstrations. The situation escalated in some areas, with incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism and arson reported.

A vehicle was set on fire, and several others were damaged, leading to traffic disruptions in key stretches.

Police sources said Phase-2, a major industrial hub, witnessed significant unrest. More than 1,000 employees from companies such as Motherson, Richa Global, Rainbow, Paramount, SND and Anubhav had been protesting for the past three days over wage-related issues. Around 500 workers had gathered outside the Motherson facility when violence broke out.

Protests were also reported from over 10 locations, including Sectors 40, 60 and 85. In Sectors 1, 15 and 62, workers blocked roads and raised slogans against companies, resulting in severe traffic congestion.

(With inputs from PTI)