‘We support women’s quota, retain 543-seat framework’

The DMK backs the women’s reservation legislation, but objects to the government’s hurried push for amendments without consultation, says party MP T Sumathy also known as Thamizhachi Thangapandian. The Tamil Nadu MP tells TNIE that the act can be implemented within the existing 543-seat framework, while the contentious issue of delimitation should be deliberated separately.

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Parliament is set to implement the quota in time for the 2029 elections. Your view?

Tamil Nadu has a rich legacy of progressive reforms, from Periyar’s advocacy for women’s rights to Thalaivar Kalaignar’s 1989 move granting property rights to women. Today, under M K Stalin, women enjoy 50% quota in local bodies and government jobs. This bill is a natural extension of that commitment to equitable representation.

Why is women’s representation in lawmaking important?

Women in positions of power can shape policies grounded in their lived experiences. While Periyar and B R Ambedkar championed women’s rights, greater representation ensures their voices are heard in decision-making spaces. With greater representation of women in legislatures, it may become a reality.