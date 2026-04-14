‘We support women’s quota, retain 543-seat framework’

The DMK backs the women’s reservation legislation, but objects to the government’s hurried push for amendments without consultation, says party MP T Sumathy also known as Thamizhachi Thangapandian. The Tamil Nadu MP tells TNIE that the act can be implemented within the existing 543-seat framework, while the contentious issue of delimitation should be deliberated separately.
Excerpts:
Parliament is set to implement the quota in time for the 2029 elections. Your view?
Tamil Nadu has a rich legacy of progressive reforms, from Periyar’s advocacy for women’s rights to Thalaivar Kalaignar’s 1989 move granting property rights to women. Today, under M K Stalin, women enjoy 50% quota in local bodies and government jobs. This bill is a natural extension of that commitment to equitable representation.
Why is women’s representation in lawmaking important?
Women in positions of power can shape policies grounded in their lived experiences. While Periyar and B R Ambedkar championed women’s rights, greater representation ensures their voices are heard in decision-making spaces. With greater representation of women in legislatures, it may become a reality.
The opposition has raised concerns about the bill linking delimitation. Your comments?
Our main concern is that it is being rushed without proper consultation. Delimitation is a separate and complex issue that requires detailed discussion with all the3 stakeholders. The elections in two states—West Bengal and Tamil Nadu—are still pending, and this hurried approach raises concerns about undermining the federal spirit of the Constitution. India is a Union of States, and their voices must be heard and respected. Pushing the bill in this manner appears more like an electoral gimmick than a sincere effort at reform.
Delimitation is a sensitive issue for southern states. Your take.
We have made it clear that women’s reservation must not be tied to delimitation. Linking it to a politically contentious and potentially distortive exercise only delays justice. If the intent is genuine, implementation can and must happen within the existing framework. If seats are redistributed based on population, states like TN, which have successfully implemented population control, could lose representation. The bill can be implemented within the existing 543-seat framework.
Delimitation, on the other hand, should be taken up separately after updated census data and wider consultation with all the stakeholders. The DMK has consistently conveyed these concerns and believes the Union government should avoid turning this into a political exercise.
The government has proposed a 50% increase in seats across states, which opposition parties oppose...
The proposal has raised serious concerns, particularly among southern states, as it could place them at a disadvantage. Any such move risks punishing states that have effectively implemented population control measures. There is a lack of clarity.
What about demand for OBC quota within the women’s quota? Will DMK press for it?
Yes, unequivocally. The DMK’s position is rooted in the Dravidian movement’s principles, which hold that representation must reflect social realities rather than erase them. Women from OBC, SC, and ST communities have faced deeper structural exclusion than those from more privileged backgrounds. The women’s quota is a step forward, but it cannot be considered complete unless it ensures meaningful representation for women from backward and marginalised communities.