'When the voice of women becomes stronger, the voice of democracy becomes stronger': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Indian democracy would become “stronger and more vibrant” if the women’s reservation is fully implemented in time for the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

In a letter addressed to women across the country, Modi highlighted the growing presence and achievements of women in diverse fields, noting that a corresponding increase in their participation in legislative bodies is both necessary and justified.

“Our democracy will become stronger and more vibrant if the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and various Assembly elections that year are held with women's reservation fully in place,” he said.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that the proposed amendments to the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ must be passed during the three-day special sitting of Parliament beginning April 16, cautioning that any delay would be “unfortunate” and amount to “a gross injustice to the women of India.”

“When the voice of women becomes stronger in our legislatures, the voice of democracy itself becomes stronger,” he said, adding that “the daughters of India cannot be asked to wait endlessly for what is rightfully theirs.”