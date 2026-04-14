'When the voice of women becomes stronger, the voice of democracy becomes stronger': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Indian democracy would become “stronger and more vibrant” if the women’s reservation is fully implemented in time for the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.
In a letter addressed to women across the country, Modi highlighted the growing presence and achievements of women in diverse fields, noting that a corresponding increase in their participation in legislative bodies is both necessary and justified.
“Our democracy will become stronger and more vibrant if the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and various Assembly elections that year are held with women's reservation fully in place,” he said.
The Prime Minister also emphasised that the proposed amendments to the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ must be passed during the three-day special sitting of Parliament beginning April 16, cautioning that any delay would be “unfortunate” and amount to “a gross injustice to the women of India.”
“When the voice of women becomes stronger in our legislatures, the voice of democracy itself becomes stronger,” he said, adding that “the daughters of India cannot be asked to wait endlessly for what is rightfully theirs.”
Seeking public support, PM Modi said, “I seek your blessings and the blessings of crores of women across the length and breadth of India for the upcoming Parliament sitting and for the passage of the constitutional amendment. I urge you all to write to your local MPs and encourage them as they participate in this historic Parliament sitting.”
Parliament had, in September 2023, passed the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, widely referred to as the Women’s Reservation Act, which provides for one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.
The proposed amendments aim to expedite its implementation. Under the revised framework, the strength of the Lok Sabha is expected to increase to 816 seats, of which 273 would be reserved for women.
As per the existing provisions, the reservation was linked to the delimitation exercise following the 2027 Census, effectively delaying its enforcement until after 2034. The proposed changes are intended to enable its implementation ahead of the 2029 general elections.
(With inputs from PTI)