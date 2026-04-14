'Bulldozer mentality of PM': Cong slams Centre for not sharing Constitution bills ahead of special Parliament session

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the Centre for not sharing with MPs the proposed Constitution amendment Bill(s) ahead of the special sitting of Parliament, terming it a “complete mockery of democracy” and alleging a “bulldozer mentality” on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the special sitting of Parliament is scheduled to begin on April 16, when election campaigning in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal would be at its peak.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the government had declined the Opposition’s request to convene an all-party meeting after the elections.

“The Modi government has rejected the Opposition's perfectly reasonable and legitimate requests to convene an all-Party meeting after the elections are completed, fifteen days from today,” he said.

“Till this morning, the Modi government has NOT shared with MPs the Constitution Amendment Bill(s) they are supposed to be debating and voting upon,” Ramesh added.

“This makes a complete mockery of democracy and reveals the bulldozer mentality of the PM - who once claimed he was non-biological and now says he is a non-grihasthi,” he said.