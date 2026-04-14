Won't tolerate 'jungle raj’ in J&K, vows CM Omar after man jumps in stream following cow vigilantes chase

SRINAGAR: As efforts are on to retrieve the body of a youth who allegedly jumped into a stream after being chased by suspected cow vigilantes, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday asserted that "jungle raj" would not be tolerated in the Union Territory.
"An innocent person was murdered in Ramban. I want to tell those who, in the name of religion, want to disturb peace in J&K that as long as my government is in power, we will not allow this to happen in the region,” Omar said while addressing a function in Bijbehara area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Tanveer Ahmad Chopan (25), a resident of Mundkhal Pogal in Ukhral tehsil, was travelling from Jammu to his native village, ferrying a cow and two calves, when he was allegedly chased and assaulted by suspected cow vigilantes on Sunday.
He was forced to jump into a stream for safety on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in the Ramsoo area of Ramban district.
Since then, a massive search operation has been underway in the stream involving personnel from NDRF, SDRF, UDRF, police, QRTs civil administration, and local volunteers to retrieve the body.
However, the body has not been recovered so far.
“Whatever happened in Ramban is wrong,” Omar said.
Referring to cow vigilantes, the CM said they take the law into their own hands and questioned who has given them permission for it.
“Where has it been stated that whoever carries livestock is doing illegal activities? They are doing Gunda gardi (hooliganism) and want to create jungle raj here. We, the public representatives of people, like me and the local MLA, won't allow this jungle raj in J&K,” he said.
The CM urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure strict action against those involved in the Ramban killing, to send out a strong message that jungle raj and hooliganism will not be tolerated in the Union Territory.
Meanwhile, locals staged a massive protest on the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Ramsoo area in reaction to the incident. They blocked the vehicular movement on the key highway for some time.
The residents are demanding the arrest of all the cow vigilantes involved in the incident and awarding them stern punishment.
SSP Ramban, Arun Gupta, said that based on the statement of one of the key witnesses, police have registered an FIR and a SIT headed by SDPO Banihal has been formed to probe the incident.
“The police have arrested four persons on the basis of the statement of the witnesses,” he said.
The arrested persons have been identified as Digvijay Singh, Kewal Singh, Surjeet Singh, and Sandeep Singh, all residents of Ramban.
On allegations that miscreants (cow vigilantes) were involved in the incident, the SSP said, “All aspects will be taken care of during the investigation. It is a matter of investigation due process will be followed”.