CBSE Class 10 exam results announced; pass percentage stands at 93.70 per cent

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) conducted between February 17 and March 11.

Nearly 25 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 board examinations this year. According to official data, the overall pass percentage this year stands at 93.70 per cent, a marginal improvement from last year's 93.66 per cent.

Girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent, while boys have recorded a pass percentage of 92.6 per cent.

"A total of 55,368 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 22,1574 students have scored above 90 per cent," an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

South Indian states have emerged as top performers with Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada recording a pass percentage of 99.79 per cent. Chennai recorded a pass percentage of 99.58, while Bengaluru followed closely with 98.91 per cent.

The students require a minimum aggregate score of 33% in their results to be declared passed. Those who fail to score 33% will be given another chance in the compartment examination.

More than 1.47 lakh candidates have been placed in the 'compartment' category this year, a slight improvement from last year, according to officials.

The CBSE started with two editions of board exams for Class 10 from this year. It was mandatory for students to appear in the first edition, the results of which have been declared.

The students can access the results on the CBSE's official websites: cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

Results can also be accessed through the UMANG app and DigiLocker using the required credentials, including the student's roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security PIN.