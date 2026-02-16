Class 10 students must appear in first board exams: CBSE

NEW DELHI: Clarifying that appearing in the first board exam is mandatory for class 10 students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has stated that students who fail to attempt at least three subjects in the first phase of exams will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” category.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said all students must appear in the first board exam. Those who pass will be given an opportunity to improve their performance in up to three subjects Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages in the second examination.

However, strict rules will apply to eligibility for the second exam. Bhardwaj stated that students who do not appear in at least three subjects in the first examination will not be permitted to sit for the second one. Such candidates will be categorised under “Essential Repeat” and will be required to reappear in the main board examinations the following year, typically held in February.