J&K’s Ramban search enters fourth day for missing youth after alleged cow vigilante chase incident

SRINAGAR: The search operation to retrieve the body of a youth who jumped into a stream in the Ramsoo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on the Srinagar–Jammu highway on Sunday after being chased by suspected cow vigilantes entered its fourth day on Wednesday.

The youth, identified as 28-year-old Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, a resident of Mundkhal, Pogal in Ramban district, was transporting a milch cow and two calves to his native village from Jammu on Sunday when he allegedly jumped into a stream in the Ramsoo area after being chased and attacked by suspected cow vigilantes.

Since Sunday, a massive search operation has been underway in the stream near Makerkote, Ramsoo, to retrieve his body.

The deceased youth’s father is a serving Special Police Officer (SPO) in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

A police official said personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, UDRF, police, QRTs, civil administration and local volunteers are continuing the search operation for the fourth consecutive day to recover Tanveer’s body.

Officials said strong water currents and the depth of the stream are hampering rescue efforts. However, the body has not yet been recovered.

Superintendent of Police (Ramban) Arun Gupta told TNIE that the search operation will continue until the body is recovered.