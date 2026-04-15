J&K’s Ramban search enters fourth day for missing youth after alleged cow vigilante chase incident

SRINAGAR: The search operation to retrieve the body of a youth who jumped into a stream in the Ramsoo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on the Srinagar–Jammu highway on Sunday after being chased by suspected cow vigilantes entered its fourth day on Wednesday.
The youth, identified as 28-year-old Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, a resident of Mundkhal, Pogal in Ramban district, was transporting a milch cow and two calves to his native village from Jammu on Sunday when he allegedly jumped into a stream in the Ramsoo area after being chased and attacked by suspected cow vigilantes.
Since Sunday, a massive search operation has been underway in the stream near Makerkote, Ramsoo, to retrieve his body.
The deceased youth’s father is a serving Special Police Officer (SPO) in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
A police official said personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, UDRF, police, QRTs, civil administration and local volunteers are continuing the search operation for the fourth consecutive day to recover Tanveer’s body.
Officials said strong water currents and the depth of the stream are hampering rescue efforts. However, the body has not yet been recovered.
Superintendent of Police (Ramban) Arun Gupta told TNIE that the search operation will continue until the body is recovered.
The search is being suspended at night and resumed early in the morning.
There is anger among locals over the incident. Men and women staged a protest on the Srinagar–Jammu highway in the Ramsoo area and blocked vehicular movement to demand justice.
Locals are demanding strict punishment for the cow vigilantes allegedly involved in the “murder” of the youth.
It is the first such incident of its nature in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (Ramban), the SIT probe into the incident is ongoing. He said four persons have been arrested and further investigation is underway, including the collection of digital and other crucial evidence.
On allegations that miscreants (cow vigilantes) were involved, the SSP said all aspects would be examined during the investigation.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken serious note of the incident and criticised cow vigilantes, saying they are taking the law into their own hands. He questioned who had given them permission to do so.
He said those transporting livestock are not necessarily engaging in illegal activity and added that such “goondaism” and attempts to create “jungle raj” would not be allowed in the Union Territory.
The Chief Minister urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who handles security and law and order, to ensure strict action against those involved so that a clear message is sent that such lawlessness will not be tolerated in Jammu and Kashmir.