Rajasthan government's student name-change drive sparks outrage over ‘absurd, offensive’ suggestions

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government’s ‘Sarthak Naam Abhiyan’, aimed at replacing demeaning student names with more dignified alternatives, has sparked a major controversy, with critics flagging offensive and absurd entries in the official list of suggested names.

The Education Department released a list of around 2,900 names for boys and girls, arguing that names perceived as derogatory, such as Kachru Mal, Lallu, Kajod, and Gobari Bai, can harm children’s self-esteem, and that meaningful names, chosen with parental consent, could boost confidence and identity.

For girls, the list includes names such as Aradhya, Ahilya, Kunti, Anushree, Vani, Daya, Gauri, Ira, Jhanvi, Ojasvi, and Vaidehi. Suggested names for boys include Achyut, Agni, Ajay, Akshayraj, Amartya, Ameya, Antariksh, Aryaman, Chakradhari, Chintamani, Devaditya, Ekadev, Madhav, Pitambar, Ashwatthama, and Shukla.

While socio-political experts allege that this campaign is politically motivated and aims to impose a Hindutva-oriented cultural framework on SC and ST and other backward communities, most observers and critics have also flagged serious issues with the name-list issued under the Department’s ‘Sarthak Naam Abhiyan’.

Despite the clarification, the curious campaign has triggered a larger debate on administrative oversight and cultural sensitivity.But apart from it critics argue that many entries are absurd, offensive, repetitive, or simply incorrect, defeating the very purpose of the exercise.

Several names in the list are not proper names but everyday words, abstract concepts, or even surnames. The backlash quickly spread on social media, with users criticising Education Minister Madan Dilawar, the state government, and officials involved in compiling the list.