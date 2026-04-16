Congress suspends five Haryana MLAs over cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls

CHANDIGARH: The Congress has suspended five Haryana MLAs from the party’s primary membership with immediate effect for cross-voting in the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections in favour of BJP-backed Independent candidate Satish Nandal.

The action follows the recommendation of the state disciplinary committee and formal approval by All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The legislators are Shalley Chaudhary from Naraingarh, Renu Bala from Sadhaura, Jarnail Singh from Ratia, Mohammad Israil from Hathin, and Mohammad Ilyas from Punahana.

Sources said the party’s state disciplinary committee, headed by Dharampal Malik, recommended the suspension after examining their responses to show-cause notices and remarked that these legislators should be asked to resign from membership.

While three MLAs, Shalley Chaudhary, Renu Bala, and Jarnail Singh, submitted replies to the show-cause notices issued to them for alleged cross-voting, Mohammad Ilyas and Mohammad Israil did not respond.