Oppose women’s quota, pay political price, PM Modi warns Opposition, says no state will face bias in delimitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the opposition not to give a political colour to the bills introduced in the Lok Sabha to implement the women’s reservation law, warning that those who had opposed it in the past had suffered electorally.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha debate, Modi warned the opposition it would "pay a price for a long time" for opposing the three bills to amend the women’s quota law and set up a delimitation commission.

"Since women's reservation came into discussion, those who opposed this in the past, were not forgiven by the women of the country and they ended up badly in the elections that followed," he said.

"In the last 25-30 years, women have become leaders at the grassroots level. They're not just here (in parliament)... they're there too, influencing your decisions. Those who oppose this today will have to pay the price for a long time," he added.

The prime minister also sought to ally concernces over delimitation, saying that no injustice would be done to any state — from east to west and north to south. "I want to say from this House today with a great sense of responsibility that whether it is the south, the north, the east, the west, small states or big states, this decision making process will not discriminate against any state or do injustice to anyone," he said.