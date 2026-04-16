LIVE | Parliament special session: Delimitation row to dominate agenda as Centre set to table three bills

Opposition parties across the country have questioned the BJP-led NDA government over delimitation, expressing concern over the proposed exercise that has seen southern non-BJP CMs rally together, expressing concern over their state's interests.
Opposition leaders raised concerns over the lack of consensus and timing of the session and have resolved to vote against the amendments in Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.
Kharge said in Delhi that several opposition parties have decided to unitedly vote against the delimitation provisions in the Constitution amendment bill in Parliament, while asserting that they are not against womens' reservation. They were opposed to the manner in which the bill is being brought.
"All of us are in favour of the women reservation bill, but have reservations on the way in which it is being brought. It is politically motivated. Just to gag and suppress opposition parties, the government is doing this," Kharge said.
"We are continuously supporting women's reservation. We are insisting that an earlier amendment that was passed be implemented. They (the BJP-led government) are playing tricks with delimitation. Therefore, all parties have taken a decision unitedly to oppose this bill," he added.