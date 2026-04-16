LIVE | Parliament special session: Delimitation row to dominate agenda as Centre set to table three bills

Parliament is set for a high-stakes showdown during a special session from April 16 to 18, as the Union government moves to amend the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Act) and introduce a delimitation bill to expand the Lok Sabha to 850 seats.

The core issue is delimitation, which opposition parties say would reduce representation for southern states while favouring northern ones. They have urged the government not to link the delimitation exercise with the implementation of the women’s reservation law.

The government plans to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (106th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2023), which reserves one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, ahead of the 2029 general elections through an amendment to the 2023 law.

It will also introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposing to expand the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and amend Articles 81 and 82. The bill seeks to delink delimitation from the 2027 census, allowing the exercise to be based on pre-2026 population data.

Three bills are slated for the April 16–18 session: the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The proposed expansion would raise Lok Sabha seats from the current 543 to 850, including 815 seats for states and 35 for union territories.