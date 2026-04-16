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LIVE | Parliament special session: Delimitation row to dominate agenda as Centre set to table three bills

Delimitation is the flashpoint, with opposition parties warning it may cut southern representation while favouring the north and urging it not be linked to women’s reservation.
Lok Sabha proceedings underway as part of the three-day special session of Parliament, Thursday, April 16, 2026.
Lok Sabha proceedings underway as part of the three-day special session of Parliament, Thursday, April 16, 2026.(Screengrab | SansadTV)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Parliament is set for a high-stakes showdown during a special session from April 16 to 18, as the Union government moves to amend the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Act) and introduce a delimitation bill to expand the Lok Sabha to 850 seats.

The core issue is delimitation, which opposition parties say would reduce representation for southern states while favouring northern ones. They have urged the government not to link the delimitation exercise with the implementation of the women’s reservation law.

The government plans to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (106th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2023), which reserves one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, ahead of the 2029 general elections through an amendment to the 2023 law.

It will also introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposing to expand the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and amend Articles 81 and 82. The bill seeks to delink delimitation from the 2027 census, allowing the exercise to be based on pre-2026 population data.

Three bills are slated for the April 16–18 session: the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The proposed expansion would raise Lok Sabha seats from the current 543 to 850, including 815 seats for states and 35 for union territories.

Special session of Parliament underway

The three-day special session of Parliament with focus on women's reservation and delimitation is underway.

Discussion on Women's Reservation, delimitation will take place in House: Law Minister

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said that discussions regarding the Women's Reservation Bill and the proposed delimitation exercise would take place in Parliament. "Further discussions on this will take place in the House," Meghwal told ANI, responding to queries on the Women's Reservation Bill and delimitation.

The three important bills are likely to be introduced in the special session of Parliament starting today, including one to reserve seats for women in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and another to redraw constituency boundaries. The opposition has raised concerns about the reasons for changing these boundaries and increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to a maximum of 850.

Congress calls govt's bills 'mischievous', demands complete rejection

The Congress on Thursday said the true intent of the bills being brought by the government in the garb of implementing women's quota law is mischievous and they have to be rejected completely in their present shape and form.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the three bills are being taken up in Lok Sabha and the packaging and marketing is women's reservation but the fundamentals have to do with delimitation.

"Many concerns have been raised from across the country regarding the delimitation proposals that privilege a few populous states where the BJP is strong now. The relative strength of a number of states in the Lok Sabha will actually decline," Ramesh said on X.

The way delimitation has actually been done in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir shows how "diabolically the Modi-Shah duo work" he said.

"The true intent of these Bills is mischievous, their content devious, and their damage enormous. They have to be rejected completely in their present shape and form," Ramesh asserted.

"The Opposition demand is simple: Reserve one-third of the current strength of the Lok Sabha of 543 for women along with reservation for women belonging to SC, ST, and OBC communities," he said.

This was the Opposition's position in 2023 and this continues to be the position even now, he added.

Key takeaways from Delimitation Bill, 2026

  • Delimitation Bill, 2026 (replacing the 2002 law), proposes expanding Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats based on 2011 Census. Law to override existing provisions. Delimitation Act, 2002, to be repealed.

  • Centre to constitute a Delimitation Commission via notification, which will redraw Lok Sabha and Assembly seats using 2011 Census data.

  • Commission to be headed by current or former Supreme Court judge; Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC, and the concerned State Election Commissioner to serve as ex-officio members.

  • Commission’s term to be fixed, with provision for extension by Centre

  • Mandate includes seat allocation to states/UTs and redrawing constituencies. Up to 10 associate members per state (MPs, MLAs) to assist the exercise. Commission can seek inputs from Census officials, Surveyor General, GIS experts

  • Constituencies to be geographically compact, factoring boundaries and connectivity. Draft proposals to be published; objections invited before finalisation.

Stalin hoists black flag, burns copy of Delimitation Bill

 Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday hoisted a black flag and burnt a copy of the proposed Delimitation Bill, intensifying his protest against the Centre’s move to table the legislation in Parliament.

The symbolic protest is part of a larger statewide call given by him, urging people to hoist black flags at their homes, in streets, and at commercial establishments to express opposition.

After burning the bill, slogans of “Tamil Nadu will fight” and “We will win together” were raised by the Chief Minister and others present.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin burns a copy of the proposed delimitation amendment in Namakkal during a statewide protest against the Union government over the delimitation issue on Thursday.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin burns a copy of the proposed delimitation amendment in Namakkal during a statewide protest against the Union government over the delimitation issue on Thursday.(Photo | EPS)

'Historic step towards women's empowerment', says PM Modi ahead of special Parliament sitting

Ahead of the special Parliament sitting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India was set to take a "historic step" towards women's empowerment.

"Starting today, in the special session of Parliament, our country is all set to take a historic step towards women's empowerment. The respect for our mothers and sisters is the respect for the nation, and with this very spirit, we are moving forward resolutely in this direction," the PM posted on X.

The Centre has called a special sitting of Parliament from April 16 to 18.

The government is planning to implement the women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by bringing in an amendment to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census.

The government has proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present.

The opposition to the proposed delimitation bill has been mounting for a long time and has escalated after the Centre's recent approval of draft amendment bills to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023. The opposition has also objected to haste in convening a special Parliament sitting amid the election season.

Shah likely to table Bill to amend women's reservation, PM Modi to speak in Parliament this afternoon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, is set to table the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam at the special three-day sitting of the Budget Session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the special session of Parliament this afternoon.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women legislators, is linked to the delimitation process in the Lok Sabha. The government is planning to implement the women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by bringing in an amendment to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census.

Opposition speaks in one voice, to vote against amendments

Opposition parties across the country have questioned the BJP-led NDA government over delimitation, expressing concern over the proposed exercise that has seen southern non-BJP CMs rally together, expressing concern over their state's interests.

Opposition leaders raised concerns over the lack of consensus and timing of the session and have resolved to vote against the amendments in Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Kharge said in Delhi that several opposition parties have decided to unitedly vote against the delimitation provisions in the Constitution amendment bill in Parliament, while asserting that they are not against womens' reservation. They were opposed to the manner in which the bill is being brought.

"All of us are in favour of the women reservation bill, but have reservations on the way in which it is being brought. It is politically motivated. Just to gag and suppress opposition parties, the government is doing this," Kharge said.

"We are continuously supporting women's reservation. We are insisting that an earlier amendment that was passed be implemented. They (the BJP-led government) are playing tricks with delimitation. Therefore, all parties have taken a decision unitedly to oppose this bill," he added.

Parliament special session
delimitation exercise
Census 2027
Women's Reservation Act
delimitation Bill
2026 Parliament Special Session

Key Events

Key takeaways from Delimitation Bill, 2026

Stalin hoists black flag, burns copy of Delimitation Bill

'Historic step towards women's empowerment', says PM Modi ahead of special Parliament sitting

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