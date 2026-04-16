Centre tables bills to tweak women’s quota and set up delimitation panel, faces Opposition backlash

Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Amit Shah on Thursday moved to introduce three bills in the Lok Sabha to amend the women’s quota law and set up a delimitation commission, as opposition termed the proposed legislations "anti-constitutional" and an "attack on the Indian federal structure."

Lok Sabha cleared the introduction of the Delimitation bill (131st Constitutional Amendment) Bill, 2026 — to expand its strength from 543 to 850 — after a 207–126 vote, and introduced a bill to amend the women’s quota law (106th Amendment Act, 2023) following a 251–185 vote.

Following the introduction of the bills, LS Speaker Om Birla sanctioned a 15–18 hour debate on the three bills, with voting scheduled for 4 pm on Friday.

Congress MP KC Venugopal questioned why proposed changes in the women's quota law were not incorporated when it was earlier passed by Parliament. "Bills to tweak the women's quota law and set up a delimitation panel are anti-constitutional," he said.

"This bill is a fundamental attack on the Indian federal structure. What exactly is the intention of this bill? The parliament passed the bill in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, ensuring 33% reservation of women," Venugopal added.

In a swift response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit back, claiming that Venugopal could not question the merits of the Bills at the stage of introduction and was limited only to raising technical objections.

Shah further said that the government would give a "strong reply" to the Opposition during the debate.