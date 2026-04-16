'Don't sabotage Indian democracy': Congress seeks withdrawal of women’s quota amendments

Congress leader K C Venugopal demanded withdrawal of the proposed amendments to the women’s quota law and called for an all-party meeting on its implementation, saying the Congress would cooperate with the government.

Participating in the debate on three bills introduced in the Lok Sabha to amend the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, and set up a delimitation commission, he alleged that the government was using women’s reservation as a weapon to undermine democracy.

“Please withdraw this bill. Call an all-party meeting on how to implement the women’s reservation bill. We will give good suggestions. We are ready to cooperate with the government. Don’t try to sabotage Indian democracy,” Venugopal said.

Opposing the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Delimitation Bill, 2026; and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, he said the intention of the government is not to empower women through these laws, but to win elections only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech, did not use the word "delimitation" even once, he said, adding that the opposition parties have serious concerns over the government's intentions.

The prime minister talked only about women's quota, a bill which was passed in 2023 itself, Venugopal pointed out, adding "who stopped the government" from implementing the law in 2024.

The government is also taking away the constitutional cover of the delimitation issue, he said.

"The prime minister is advising us that if you oppose this bill, then future of your politics will be in danger. What is this? Complete drama by the prime minister," he said.