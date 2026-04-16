'Seats will increase from 129 to 195': Amit Shah rejects claims of southern states losing LS seat share

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said a “completely false” narrative is being circulated claiming that the representation of southern states in the Lok Sabha would decline after its strength is raised to 816 seats following the implementation of women’s reservation and constituency delimitation.

Intervening in the Lok Sabha debate on three bills to amend the women’s quota law and establish a delimitation commission, Amit Shah said the reality is that the number of seats will increase, leading to greater overall representation.

He said the number of Lok Sabha seats in the five southern states will go up from the present 129 to 195 seats while the percentage of power will increase from 23.76 per cent to 23.87 or almost 24 per cent.

"Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will increase to 42 from the present 28; in Andhra Pradesh, the number of Lok Sabha sets will increase to 38 from 25; in Telangana, it will be 26 from present 17; in Tamil Nadu, the number of Lok Sabha seats will go up to 59 from the present 39; and in Kerala, it will be 30 seats from the present 20," he said.