DGCA removes ATC officer, pilots from duty after SpiceJet–Akasa aircraft collision at Delhi Airport

NEW DELHI: The aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, on Thursday de-rostered an officer of IGIA's Air Traffic Control (ATC) along with both the pilots operating the Spicejet aircraft involved in the collision. Sources familiar with the issue said it was very likely that a Surface Movement Controller (SMC) in the ATC was at fault in this incident prompting the regulator to remove the individual from duty with immediate effect.
An official said, "The SMCs in any airport play a critical role in safety of passengers and the aircraft. They are responsible for the aircraft movement on the runways, the taxiways and the apron area which includes the parking bays." They visually observe every aircraft apart from deploying tools like Surface Movement Radars to keep track of every plane inside the airport, he added.
" The SMC in this specific instance must have given clearance for the Spicejet plane which arrived from Leh to taxi to its alloted parking bay - No. 106. "The controller should also have known the Akasa Air aircraft was waiting on the apron after push back to take off to Hyderabad. The task of ensuring the right distance is maintained between flights is the role of the SMC. There must be accuracy and no room for error in it. This controller needs to communicate and guide the cockpit crew perfectly. Hence the regulator has placed the SMC on duty under suspension."
While the Air Traffic Controllers take care of take-off and landing of flights, these surface controllers are responsible for movement of every vehicle inside the premises of the space where flights operate, added an airport source.
A veteran with decades of piloting planes said, "Pilots steering a plane can see clearly only the view on front of the nose of the aircraft. They cannot view both sides of the plane and completely go by the guidance offered to them. The communication relayed to them is what they follow. "
The pilots may have been grounded as they were on this flight involved in the mishap but it is highly likely they had no role in it and were merely following the guidance given to them, he added..
Asked about these specific aspects, Spicejet refused comment.
The exact picture will after the detailed investigation carried out by the DGCA and internal investigations by the airlines.