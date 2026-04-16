DGCA removes ATC officer, pilots from duty after SpiceJet–Akasa aircraft collision at Delhi Airport

NEW DELHI: The aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, on Thursday de-rostered an officer of IGIA's Air Traffic Control (ATC) along with both the pilots operating the Spicejet aircraft involved in the collision. Sources familiar with the issue said it was very likely that a Surface Movement Controller (SMC) in the ATC was at fault in this incident prompting the regulator to remove the individual from duty with immediate effect.

An official said, "The SMCs in any airport play a critical role in safety of passengers and the aircraft. They are responsible for the aircraft movement on the runways, the taxiways and the apron area which includes the parking bays." They visually observe every aircraft apart from deploying tools like Surface Movement Radars to keep track of every plane inside the airport, he added.

" The SMC in this specific instance must have given clearance for the Spicejet plane which arrived from Leh to taxi to its alloted parking bay - No. 106. "The controller should also have known the Akasa Air aircraft was waiting on the apron after push back to take off to Hyderabad. The task of ensuring the right distance is maintained between flights is the role of the SMC. There must be accuracy and no room for error in it. This controller needs to communicate and guide the cockpit crew perfectly. Hence the regulator has placed the SMC on duty under suspension."