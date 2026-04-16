Opposition to boycott election to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post: Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI: The Opposition on Thursday announced the boycott of the election to the Deputy Chairman’s post in the Rajya Sabha, accusing the Centre of systematically undermining parliamentary conventions.

Chief Whip of Congress in the Upper House Jairam Ramesh said that the move marks the protest against the Modi government for not appointing a deputy speaker in the Lok Sabha for seven years.

He also said that Harivansh, a nominated member, had been made National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the post, which never happened in the past.

In a post on X, Ramesh wrote that the Modi Government had not appointed a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha for seven years, and that the counterpart post of Deputy Chairman has been lying vacant since the tenure of JD-U MP Harivansh ended on April 9.

“A day later he was nominated by the President of India as a member of the Rajya Sabha and he is now the NDA’s candidate for Deputy Chairman for a third term. Never before has a person nominated by the President to the Rajya Sabha been considered for the post of its Deputy Chairman,” Ramesh stated.