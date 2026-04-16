SC upholds detention order against Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday upheld the preventive detention order passed by the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau and affirmed the Karnataka High Court order against Kannada actress Ranya Rao for allegedly smuggling gold into the country.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh dismissed the appeals filed by Rao's mother and another accused against the December 19, 2025 order of the Karnataka High Court, which had upheld the preventive detention order.

“Detention order is not in contravention of Article 22(3)(b) of the Constitution. Substantial procedural compliance had been made by the authorities while issuing the detention orders. The detenus had been furnished with the relied-upon documents within the prescribed time and that the contents of electronic evidence, including CCTV footage, had been displayed to them in prison,” the apex court said while dismissing the special leave petitions filed by Rao and others.

The Bench also observed that a detenu has no right to be represented by a legal practitioner before the Advisory Board as a matter of course. Such a right would arise only if the detaining authority itself participates through a legal practitioner, which was not the case here.

“The detention order contained adequate reasons, including prior instances of disposal of foreign-marked gold bars, and that a live and proximate link existed between the alleged activities and the need for preventive detention,” the court said.

It added that there was no illegality or violation of constitutional safeguards under Article 22 and upheld the preventive detention order passed by the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau and affirmed by the Karnataka High Court.