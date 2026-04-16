Supreme Court rejects plea against Savukku Shankar's fresh detention

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a petition challenging the preventive detention of YouTuber and journalist Savukku Shankar under the Tamil Nadu Goondas Act, directing the petitioner to approach the Madras High Court for relief.

The apex court passed the order after hearing a plea filed by Shankar’s nephew, D Bharath, seeking a writ of habeas corpus and the quashing of a third detention order issued against Shankar under the Goondas Act.

“The HC would be the appropriate forum to examine the challenge,” the bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma said.

It said if approached, the HC may consider hearing the case expeditiously. Shankar was initially arrested on December 13, 2025, in connection with an extortion case registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).