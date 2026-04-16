Tough to call belief of millions wrong: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: A nine-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that “the most difficult task (for a court) is how to give a declaration that the belief of millions of people is wrong or erroneous”.

The observation was made during the hearing of review pleas against the 2018 Sabarimala judgment.

On the fourth consecutive day, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Travancore Devaswom Board, argued: “Religion is a set of beliefs and practices followed by a group/sect/denomination with a broadly similar identity.

Thereby, the court cannot sit in judgment of that belief. The Court cannot decide the validity of a religious practice in a PIL without hearing the believers. Religion is a faith of millions; a third party should not be allowed to find direct access to Article 32 to change it.”

Justice B V Nagarathna responded that the Court would decline to entertain a PIL questioning a religious practice if the aggrieved person is absent, dismissing it as filed by a third party or an interloper.

Singhvi reiterated that courts cannot decide the validity of religious practices in PILs without hearing believers, and said the Sabarimala issue cannot be resolved in abstract constitutional terms without appreciating the deity’s unique religious character.