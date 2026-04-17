Amit Shah says INDIA bloc opposes women's reservation through 'ifs and buts'

In his reply to the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the opposition parties over their stance on the three bills brought by the government, alleging that the INDIA bloc members are opposing women's reservation with 'ifs and buts'.

"No one has objected to the women's reservation. But, if we see closely, all members of the INDI alliance have opposed it by using 'ifs and buts'," he said. He also said the Opposition is not against the implementation of quota law but against women's reservation.

Amit Shah said the government had brought three bills so that the Women's Reservation Act is implemented from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls and the principle of one person, one vote, one value is followed.

"The purpose of these three bills is...first, the constitutional amendment aimed at empowering women should be implemented in a time-bound manner so that the 2029 elections can be held with women's reservation; second, one person -- one vote -- one value... This principle, which is at the core of our Constitution and was determined by the Constituent Assembly, should be implemented in the spirit of that Constitution," he said.

Amit Shah also said those opposing delimitation are actually opposing an increase in SC/ST seats.

Lok Sabha on Friday resumed discussion on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026. The discussion began yesterday afternoon and continued late into the night till 1.25 am.

The Home Minister had yesterday sought to allay apprehensions of opposition members about the Southern states losing their influence as a result of an increase in seats in the Lok Sabha to implement the women's reservation Act and said while there will be about 50 per cent increase in their seats, the relative proportion in total seats will also move up.

"The biggest narrative being created is that these three bills, the Constitution Amendment Bill, bill on delimitation, and changes to the constituency election law, will harm the power of the South," he had said.

"If we listen to the entire narrative created for the South, then out of the 543 seats created by you, 129 MPs currently sit in this House, which is approximately 23.76%. In the new House, 195 MPs will be sitting here, and their power will be 23.97%," he added.

Shah said Karnataka has 28 seats, and 5.15 per cent of the 543 seats in the House and after the passage of the bill, the number of Karnataka MPs will increase from 28 to 42, and the percentage in the Lok Sabha will increase to 5.44.