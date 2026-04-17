Centre brought delimitation as its vote share is slipping: Dimple Yadav in LS

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Friday accused the government of misrepresenting the Opposition’s stand on the women’s reservation law, highlighting that the parties had supported the bill's passage in 2023.

Speaking during the Lok Sabha debate, Yadav stated the party is not in favour of the constitutional amendment in its current form. The SP MP said the government lacked genuine commitment to women’s empowerment and that it had introduced the bill as its "vote share is slipping."

She questioned why the Census had not been conducted over the last two-and-a-half years, alleging that the government was showing "so much haste" and aimed only to "weaponise the delimitation" exercise.

"If the government truly wanted women’s empowerment, the Census would have been conducted by now and women would already have got their rights... You have brought this amendment because you see your vote share slipping," Yadav said and further demand equal representation for women from SC, ST, OBC and minorities communities.