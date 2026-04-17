PM wrapped 'Nari Shakti' in barbed wire; delimitation is 'political demonetisation': Tharoor in LS

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday criticised the proposed bills to amend Women's quota and set up a delimitation commission, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "brought ‘Nari Shakti’, wrapped in barbed wire" by linking their implementation.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha debate, Tharoor acknowledged the broad political consensus on the women’s quota but warned that delimitation could amount to "political demonetisation" and calling for wider deliberations.

"Every major party in this house recognises that the time for tokenism is over and the era of equal partnership must begin. And yet I'm finding myself deeply perturbed by the legislative exercise before us," Tharoor said.

"The Prime Minister says the government has brought 'Nari Shakti', a gift of justice, but he has wrapped it in barbed wire, tethering the implementation of women's reservation to the expansion of Parliament, to numbers from the 2011 census, and an exercise of delimitation," he added.