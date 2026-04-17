'Democracy murdered': Punjab CM Mann accuses Centre of misusing agencies after ED raids on minister Arora

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday slammed the BJP-led Central government after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at the premises of state minister Sanjeev Arora, alleging that democracy is being “murdered” and that only “non-BJP governments are being harassed”.
Accusing the Centre of using agencies like the ED and CBI as a weapon, he said the raids show that the BJP has begun its “preparations” for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.
Shortly after the ED conducted searches at the premises of the minister and some others as part of an investigation, Arora said that as a responsible citizen he would fully cooperate with the agencies.
"Good Morning! An action by the Enforcement Directorate took place at my premises. As a responsible citizen, I will fully cooperate with the agencies and I am confident that the truth will prevail," Arora said in a post on X.
A few days ago, the federal probe agency conducted FEMA searches at the premises of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal and his educational institutions in Punjab and Haryana.
Mittal was recently appointed the deputy leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha, replacing MP Raghav Chadha.
Mittal is also the Chancellor of Lovely Professional University in Phagwara.
Addressing a press conference here, Mann said that a few days ago the ED had conducted raids at Mittal’s premises.
"More than 40,000 students study in Mittal's Lovely Professional University, which includes students from more than 35 countries. Since he is a Rajya Sabha MP from the AAP, he suddenly became tainted," Mann said, slamming the BJP-led Centre.
"Today, raids are going on at Sanjeev Arora's premises. He is our Power, Local Bodies and Industries Minister. Today, he too has become tainted," Mann said, hitting out at the BJP.
Mann said the raids show that the BJP has begun preparations for the 2027 Punjab polls, alleging that the party is resorting to ED action, Income Tax notices and threats because it is unable to find candidates for all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab.
"In this scenario, the BJP is saying scare them by sending ED so that they either do not fight or join them by going through their washing machine," he said, calling it a dangerous trend.
"Democracy is being murdered. We strongly condemn it," he said, while alleging that "only non-BJP governments are being harassed".
He said India’s freedom fighters made supreme sacrifices to ensure democracy thrives in the country, but alleged that the BJP is doing the opposite.
Calling the alleged misuse of central agencies a cowardly act, Mann said, "We are not going to be scared by what they do. They may send ED, CBI or whatever department they have. We will fight, we stand by truth. Justice will ultimately prevail".
Even the Mughals ruled the country for long, but their rule too came to an end, he said.
Attacking the BJP government, Mann said, "For some time now, we have been witnessing democracy being strangled. The Centre stops funds to non-BJP governments or they are allegedly harassed through governors. They have specially targeted AAP because our party is expanding fast and became a national party in just ten years".
"BJP thinks it can tackle Congress and, in fact, they are in cahoots with them. But to stop a third force from emerging, they slapped ED cases against our leaders in Delhi and sent our top leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, who was chief minister then, to jail."
"Several other AAP leaders were put behind bars. Many other prominent AAP functionaries were jailed and allegedly threatened to either join BJP or face difficulties. The politics of intimidation and threats continues throughout the country. In West Bengal, from DGP to every officer was changed. They don't win elections on the basis of people's support, but allegedly use ED, CBI and other agencies," Mann alleged.
"Is this democracy? This is not democracy, this is dictatorship," Mann said.
Mann alleged that the Centre uses ED and other agencies only against opposition leaders and that nothing substantial emerges from such actions.
"We saw what happened in Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia case," he said. Referring to Samrat Choudhary being made Chief Minister of Bihar, Mann said, "He faces many cases. They used to talk about Jungle Raj in Bihar once, now what kind of rule have they brought in that state".
Taking a dig at the BJP, he said the party’s “tainted are clean”, likening it to a television advertisement that says "Kucch Daag Ache Hai".
Mann said that no matter how much the BJP allegedly misuses agencies, the AAP will not be intimidated.
"In Punjab, the BJP gets just one or two seats. Now, to increase that number, they are taking the ED's support. They have no cadre, no leader, so they are taking leaders from Congress, Akali Dal and other outfits," Mann said.
He said leaders like Sunil Jakhar, Capt Amarinder Singh and Manpreet Singh Badal, who joined the BJP, came from the Congress.
"BJP has set up a Congress wing in Punjab," he said.
Mann said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus should have been on tackling unemployment, improving education and healthcare, and minimising the economic impact of the Middle East conflict, but alleged that the government is instead focused on using agencies and withdrawing security of opposition leaders.
"Do governments run like this?" Mann asked.
Further targeting the government, he alleged that US President Donald Trump is dictating terms to India.
"We had to become 'Vishwa Guru', but we have become 'Vishwa Chele' (world followers). Is the country run like this?" he said.
He also accused the BJP of attempting to grab power in West Bengal by any means.
Referring to the family planning slogan "Hum Do Hamare Do", he alleged that the BJP-led Centre is being run on that principle by two of its top leaders and their two favoured industrialists, without specifying names.
(With Inputs from PTI)