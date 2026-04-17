'Democracy murdered': Punjab CM Mann accuses Centre of misusing agencies after ED raids on minister Arora

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday slammed the BJP-led Central government after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at the premises of state minister Sanjeev Arora, alleging that democracy is being “murdered” and that only “non-BJP governments are being harassed”.

Accusing the Centre of using agencies like the ED and CBI as a weapon, he said the raids show that the BJP has begun its “preparations” for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Shortly after the ED conducted searches at the premises of the minister and some others as part of an investigation, Arora said that as a responsible citizen he would fully cooperate with the agencies.

"Good Morning! An action by the Enforcement Directorate took place at my premises. As a responsible citizen, I will fully cooperate with the agencies and I am confident that the truth will prevail," Arora said in a post on X.

A few days ago, the federal probe agency conducted FEMA searches at the premises of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal and his educational institutions in Punjab and Haryana.

Mittal was recently appointed the deputy leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha, replacing MP Raghav Chadha.

Mittal is also the Chancellor of Lovely Professional University in Phagwara.

Addressing a press conference here, Mann said that a few days ago the ED had conducted raids at Mittal’s premises.

"More than 40,000 students study in Mittal's Lovely Professional University, which includes students from more than 35 countries. Since he is a Rajya Sabha MP from the AAP, he suddenly became tainted," Mann said, slamming the BJP-led Centre.

"Today, raids are going on at Sanjeev Arora's premises. He is our Power, Local Bodies and Industries Minister. Today, he too has become tainted," Mann said, hitting out at the BJP.

Mann said the raids show that the BJP has begun preparations for the 2027 Punjab polls, alleging that the party is resorting to ED action, Income Tax notices and threats because it is unable to find candidates for all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab.

"In this scenario, the BJP is saying scare them by sending ED so that they either do not fight or join them by going through their washing machine," he said, calling it a dangerous trend.

"Democracy is being murdered. We strongly condemn it," he said, while alleging that "only non-BJP governments are being harassed".