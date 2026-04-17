Harivansh to be deputy chair amid Opposition stir

NEW DELHI: Amid mounting political confrontation, journalist-turned-politician Harivansh is set to be re-elected Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha for a third term, even as the Opposition has announced a boycott of the April 17 election, accusing the government of undermining parliamentary conventions.

Harivansh, 69, recently nominated to the Upper House by the President, took oath on April 10, the same day former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was sworn in, marking the beginning of his third term in the Rajya Sabha. With the NDA holding a numerical advantage and no Opposition candidate in the fray, his re-election is expected to be unanimous.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat received five notices proposing his name, each stating that “Harivansh be chosen as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha”, while no motion was filed by the Opposition within the stipulated time. As per procedure, motions will be moved and seconded sequentially, and the adoption of one will render the rest infructuous, with the first motion likely to be carried by voice vote. Once elected, he will be escorted o the Chair by members from both Treasury and Opposition benches.