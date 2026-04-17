'India welcomes every step towards peace': MEA extends support for Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

India has officially extended its support for the recently implemented ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) saying it supports all efforts aimed at ensuring regional stability.

During a media briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the recent diplomatic breakthrough, saying that "India welcomes every step towards peace."

The comments follow the commencement of a 10-day truce between Lebanon and Israel, which went into effect on Thursday. The cessation of hostilities comes as US President Donald Trump indicated he is attempting to facilitate an unprecedented inaugural meeting between the leadership of the two nations.

This development is seen as part of a broader diplomatic push by Washington to conclude the ongoing conflict with Tehran. Iran has maintained a firm position throughout negotiations, with the leadership in Tehran insisting that a Lebanon truce must be part of any agreement.

When asked about Pakistan's involvement in the peace process between Iran and the US, Jaiswal said that New Delhi is keeping a watchful eye on the situation. He stated, "We are closely following all developments in the West Asia war."

The current hostilities in West Asia were ignited following a military offensive by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28.

The conflict subsequently widened when Lebanon was pulled in after Hezbollah launched rocket attacks against Israel on March 2.