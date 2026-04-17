Pakistan gears up for fresh US-Iran talks as ceasefire window narrows

Pakistan has stepped up preparations to host a second round of high-stakes talks between the United States and Iran next week, as diplomatic efforts intensify to secure a landmark peace deal to end the ongoing West Asia conflict that has severely disrupted global energy supplies, news agency PTI reported on Friday.

The move follows the first round of rare direct talks between the US and Iran held in Pakistan over the weekend, which ended early Sunday without any agreement. However, both sides have continued to observe a temporary two-week ceasefire, prompting renewed diplomatic activity to bring them back to the negotiating table.

Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched a tri-nation tour on Wednesday as part of the mediation effort. After holding discussions with leaders in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, he reached Türkiye on Thursday night. Simultaneously, Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir travelled to Tehran, where he spent over 24 hours engaging with Iran’s political and military leadership.