Pakistan gears up for fresh US-Iran talks as ceasefire window narrows

Pakistan has stepped up preparations to host a second round of high-stakes talks between the United States and Iran next week, as diplomatic efforts intensify to secure a landmark peace deal to end the ongoing West Asia conflict that has severely disrupted global energy supplies, news agency PTI reported on Friday.
The move follows the first round of rare direct talks between the US and Iran held in Pakistan over the weekend, which ended early Sunday without any agreement. However, both sides have continued to observe a temporary two-week ceasefire, prompting renewed diplomatic activity to bring them back to the negotiating table.
Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched a tri-nation tour on Wednesday as part of the mediation effort. After holding discussions with leaders in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, he reached Türkiye on Thursday night. Simultaneously, Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir travelled to Tehran, where he spent over 24 hours engaging with Iran’s political and military leadership.
According to PTI, Though no official details have been disclosed about the outcome of these meetings, officials said there was a noticeable surge in security activity in Islamabad and neighbouring Rawalpindi by Thursday evening. Preparations are underway to handle the expected high-profile negotiations, with thousands of police and paramilitary personnel being deployed from across provinces. During the first round of talks, more than 10,000 security personnel were deployed.
Authorities have also begun logistical planning, with transport companies alerted to possible disruptions. A message circulated on social media advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel or plan in advance. Educational institutions may be shut, and markets near sensitive zones, including areas close to the airport, could be closed to ease traffic movement and ensure security, reported PTI.
The initial talks were led by US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Vance said the negotiations failed to produce a deal, citing Tehran’s refusal to abandon its nuclear programme as a key sticking point. Ghalibaf, meanwhile, said the Iranian side had proposed “forward-looking initiatives” but the US failed to win its trust.
The conflict began on February 28 after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, triggering instability in global energy markets and trade flows. The current ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire on April 22.
Prospects for a breakthrough appeared to improve after US President Donald Trump said he may travel to Islamabad if a final agreement is reached there. Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn before departing for Nevada and Arizona, Trump claimed Iran had accepted “almost everything” under negotiation and expressed confidence in Pakistan’s mediation efforts. He also indicated that the ceasefire could be extended if needed, though he suggested a deal may be reached before the deadline.
Trump has repeatedly praised Pakistan’s leadership, describing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir as “extraordinary, kind and very competent,” while backing Islamabad’s role in pushing for a negotiated settlement.
(With inputs from PTI)