Pakistan steps up US-Iran mediation as Asim Munir-led delegation reaches Tehran

A Pakistani delegation led by Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on Wednesday as part of Islamabad’s efforts to help resolve the conflict between the US and Iran.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the delegation also includes Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

“Field Marshal Asim Munir... and Mr Mohsin Naqvi, Interior Minister, along with the delegation, arrive at Tehran as part of the ongoing mediation efforts,” the statement said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received the delegation on arrival in Tehran, according to Iranian media reports.

The visit comes as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif began official visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye on Wednesday.

Citing sources, Geo News reported that officials and security agencies in Pakistan have been instructed to make necessary administrative and security arrangements ahead of the next round of talks.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump said that a second round of talks with Iran could be held in Islamabad "over the next two days".

"You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there," Trump told The New York Post.

PM Shehbaz's visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar will be in the bilateral context, where the Prime Minister will meet the leadership of the two countries to discuss ongoing bilateral cooperation as well as regional peace and security, the Foreign Office said.