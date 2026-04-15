Iran military threatens to block Red Sea if US naval blockade continues

Iran's military warned on Wednesday it would block trade through the Red Sea, along with the Gulf and Sea of Oman, if the US naval blockade on Iranian ports continues.

In a statement carried by Iranian state television, the head of the military's central command centre said if the US continues with its blockade and "creates insecurity for Iran's commercial vessels and oil tankers", it will also constitute "a prelude" to violating the ceasefire.

"The powerful armed forces of the Islamic republic will not allow any exports or imports to continue in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea," said Ali Abdollahi.

He added that Iran will "act decisively to defend its national sovereignty and its interests".