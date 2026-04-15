Hopes rise for renewed talks as US military says Iran blockade is 'fully implemented'

CAIRO: Hopes rose for renewed talks between the United States and Iran on Wednesday, as the US military said its blockade of Iranian ports was in full effect and Tehran threatened to retaliate by striking targets across the war-weary region.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that a second round of talks could happen "over the next two days," telling the New York Post the negotiations could be held again in Islamabad as diplomats worked through back channels to arrange them.

Regional officials said on Wednesday that the United States and Iran gave an "in principle agreement" to extend the two-week ceasefire, which is due to expire on April 22, to allow for more diplomacy.

One of the officials, who is involved in the mediation efforts, said mediators were working on a compromise to the three main disputed points — Iran's nuclear program, the Strait of Hormuz and compensation for Iran's wartime damages.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said it's "highly probable" that talks will restart, citing a meeting he had with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The office of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he would travel to Saudi Arabia Wednesday as his country pushes to mediate new talks, before heading to Turkey for the Anatalya Peace Forum, which starts Friday.

Oil prices fell on hopes for an end to fighting, and in the US stocks surged close to records set in January.

The war, now in its seventh week, has jolted markets and rattled the global economy as shipping has been cut off and airstrikes have torn through military and civilian infrastructure across the region.