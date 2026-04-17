Judges must rise above personal faith while deciding religious freedom: SC in Sabarimala case

Recognising that denominational practices may come under judicial scrutiny, the Supreme Court on Friday observed that judges must rise above their personal religious beliefs and decide matters of faith in accordance with freedom of conscience and the broader constitutional framework.

The observation was made by a nine-judge Constitution Bench while hearing petitions concerning discrimination against women at religious places, including Kerala’s Sabarimala temple, as well as issues relating to the scope and extent of religious freedom across different faiths.

The Bench comprises Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan, and Joymalya Bagchi.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for one of the intervenors in the case, submitted before the top court that the present reference was not confined to Hindu practices or the Sabarimala temple alone, but concerns the constitutional framework governing all religions, beliefs, and matters of conscience.

"The concern is to lay down the law for everybody, every belief and every matter of conscience," Dhavan said, adding that the court's endeavour must be to harmonise when there are divisions in the society.

He argued that an individual can question a religion but it must be respectful and in a bona fide manner.

"When we say freedom of conscience, we are raising a very big issue. I have a freedom of conscience to challenge anything-State, religion. This right is a very expansive right-it is a right given to all of us to question anything but respectfully and in a bona fide manner.

"The question of hate speech has also arisen before Your Lordships, and I do not wish to go into that. But this right of conscience is a very expansive right. It is a right given to all of us to question anything, but in a bona fide and respectful manner," Dhavan said.