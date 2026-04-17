Man accused of firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence arrested in Agra

LUCKNOW: The accused wanted in connection with the shooting at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai was arrested by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in Agra late on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Pradeep Kumar alias Gaath, was arrested from the Chhadami Mattha area on the Agra-Etah road under Bah police station limits in Agra, an official statement said.

It may be recalled that the firing at Rohit Shetty’s residence, ‘Shetty Tower,' took place on the night of February 1, 2026, in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

The attack was allegedly carried out at the behest of the notorious Shubham Lonkar gang to extort money and engender fear within the film industry and among the public.

As per the statement issued by the police department, the arrest was the result of technical analysis and intelligence sharing between the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Uttar Pradesh STF.