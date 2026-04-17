Pradyot Debbarma's Tipra Motha sweeps Tripura tribal council polls, wins 24 of 28 seats

AGARTALA: The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), led by Pradyot Debbarma, on Friday registered a landslide victory in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls, winning 24 of the 28 seats, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).

The BJP won the remaining four seats, while the CPI(M) and Congress failed to win a single seat for a second straight time.

The BJP and the TMP are allies and run the state government together, but the two parties separately fought the elections to the council, which administers around 70 per cent of Tripura's geographical area and is home to nearly 15 lakh people.

Securing a second consecutive victory, the party founded in 2020 by the former royal scion with the demand for a ‘Greater Tipraland’, reaffirmed its stronghold among the state’s tribal population.

"The elections were held for 28 seats, and two members of the council are nominated by the governor.

The TMP won 24 seats while the BJP secured four," said Bipul Barman, officer on special duty in the State Election Commission.

Reacting to the results, Debbarma said the victory has enhanced his party's responsibility.