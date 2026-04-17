Tripura tribal council polls: Pradyot Debbarma's Tipra Motha secures decisive victory, wins 20 of 28 seats

AGARTALA: The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), led by Pradyot Debbarma, on Friday registered a decisive victory in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls, winning 20 of the 28 seats, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).

Securing a second consecutive victory, the party founded in 2020 by the former royal scion with the demand for a ‘Greater Tipraland’, reaffirmed its stronghold among the state’s tribal population.

The BJP won three seats, while counting in five constituencies is underway, according to the SEC.

The CPI(M) and Congress failed to win a single seat for the second straight time in the tribal council, which administers around 70 per cent of the state's geographical area and is home to nearly 15 lakh people.

"Out of the results declared for 23 seats, the TMP won 20 while the BJP secured three. Counting in five seats is still underway," said Bipul Barman, officer on special duty in the State Election Commission.

Debbarma said the victory has enhanced his party's responsibility.