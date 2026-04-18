A vote to any party other than TMC is a vote for BJP, says Abhishek Banerjee in Farakka

Addressing a gathering following a roadshow in Farakka, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee said that a vote to any party other than the TMC is a vote for the BJP. He claimed that while the BJP was 'breaking the Congress', the TMC was 'thwarting the BJP's influence on the ground'.

Targeting the Congress, the de facto number two in the TMC claimed that no MP or any representative of the grand old party stood by the people in the past two years to address their demands.

Banerjee claimed that the Congress, Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir and central agencies were the "three agencies of the BJP" that were active in the region.

"While attempts were being made to delete the names of the poor and minority voters from the electoral rolls, the opposition parties were playing with the emotions of the community", the TMC leader said.

"I urge people -- Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians -- not to be misled. Those trying to divide you must be given a befitting reply on polling day. If you want to defeat the BJP, the only way is to vote for the TMC," he said.

About the BJP-led NDA failing to pass the Constitution amendment bill to give women quota in 2029 in Parliament, he alleged the Centre was trying to bring in the delimitation exercise "to divide our country."

"We will not allow any change to the Constitution by force," he said.

Claiming that "lakhs of minorities as well as Hindus were sent to detention camps in Assam through the NRC exercise", Banerjee said, "We had said in 2020 that NRC would not be allowed in Bengal, and we have stood by that. As long as Mamata Banerjee is here, people will not be forced to prove citizenship by standing in lines."