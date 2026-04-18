Allahabad HC withholds FIR order against Rahul Gandhi over dual citizenship allegations

LUCKNOW: In a significant development, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has withheld its final order on a BJP worker’s petition seeking the registration of an FIR against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in connection with an alleged dual citizenship issue, claiming that he holds British citizenship as well.

The bench, comprising Justice Subhash Vidyarthi, effectively deferred the operation of the judgment that had already been dictated in open court on Friday, directing that an FIR be lodged against Gandhi. The bench halted this order before it could be typed and signed.

It may be noted that in its April 17 order, uploaded on Saturday, the court observed that an order on the petition could not be passed unless the prospective accused was given an opportunity to be heard.

As per the two-page order, the bench decided to withhold the verdict after coming across a 2014 Full Bench judgment of the Allahabad High Court in the case of Jagannath Verma and others vs State of UP and others.

In this case, it held that a Magistrate’s order rejecting an application under Section 156(3) CrPC for the registration of a case and for investigation was not an interlocutory order and was amenable to the remedy of a criminal revision under Section 397 CrPC.